Lix

Lix is an action-puzzle game inspired by Lemmings (DMA Design, 1991) for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It's free and open-source software, placed in the public domain via CC0.

Solve over 700 singleplayer puzzles. Play real-time multiplayer. Design your own levels.

Level preview of 'Any Way You Want' by Insane Steve where several Lix are performing different actions across the level.
"Any Way You Want" by Insane Steve
Lix walking on top of the heading.

Download

Lix walking on top of the heading.

Source

Lix walking on top of the heading.

Contact

E-mail: s.naarmann at gmail.com

IRC: irc.quakenet.org #lix, chat in your browser.

Lix board on lemmingsforums.com, I'm Simon.

I thank Carlos Orta Jr. for this site's design!

-- Simon