Lix is an action-puzzle game inspired by Lemmings (DMA Design, 1991) for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It's free and open-source software, placed in the public domain via CC0.
Solve over 700 singleplayer puzzles. Play real-time multiplayer. Design your own levels.
Download
Download Lix for Windows – prefer the 64-bit version
Arch Linux Lix package by Lucki
Debian Lix package by Gürkan
Lix openSUSE Build Service package by Martin
Other Linux distros: Check Repology for a Lix package or build from source.
Mac: Build from source.
Source
Contact
E-mail: s.naarmann at gmail.com
IRC: irc.quakenet.org #lix, chat in your browser.
Lix board on lemmingsforums.com, I'm Simon.
I thank Carlos Orta Jr. for this site's design!
-- Simon